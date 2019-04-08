Azerbaijani parliament hosts 7th meeting of TURKPA Commission on Economic Cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chaired by Kyrgyz MP Salaidin Aidarov, the 7th meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Commission on Economic Cooperation has kicked off at Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament), AZERTAC reported.

The meeting will feature discussions on the theme “Development of innovative technologies: multilateral cooperation between science and business worlds of TURKPA member states.”

The event brought together MPs from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, diplomats and employees of TURKPA Secretariat.

News.Az

News.Az