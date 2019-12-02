Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament starts discussions on its dissolution

The Azerbaijani parliament has started discussions on its dissolution, Trend reports Dec. 2.

The MPs representing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) are speaking with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.

On Nov. 28, a meeting of the YAP Political Council, as well as a meeting with MPs representing the party in the parliament, took place.

At the meeting, the MPs representing the party were recommended to speak with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.

Independent MPs represented in the parliament, also having held a meeting, supported this initiative.

News.Az


