Azerbaijani Parliament to convene extraordinary session
31 Jul 2021
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
A sufficient number of signatures have been collected in Azerbaijan to convene an extraordinary session of the parliament.
The first meeting of the extraordinary session will take place on August 3.
Besides, members of the parliament’s disciplinary commission were informed about the holding of its meeting on August 2.
News.Az