Azerbaijani people highly value Pakistan's spiritual support during the Patriotic War, Minister says

An event devoted to the National Day of Pakistan was held in Baku.

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, and Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev attended the event.

Touching upon Pakistan's moral support during the 44-day Patriotic War, Mr. Mustafayev said that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity: "Pakistan always condemned Armenia's aggression and has not recognized Armenia, not made diplomatic relations with the country.”

Minister of Defense Industry has added that trade turnover between the two countries is increasing: "I am sure that strengthening our cooperation will serve the welfare of our peoples.”

