Azerbaijani people lived for centuries in both the east and the west of Zangazur, President Ilham Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Just a few months after the collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Zangazur was severed from us as well," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the Aghali village residents, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that everyone should know this history: "In November 1920, by a decision of the Soviet government, our historical land of Western Zangazur was separated from Azerbaijan and annexed to Armenia without any grounds whatsoever. This was another act of enmity and injustice against our people. Because the Azerbaijani people lived for centuries in both the east and the west of Zangazur, and all the toponyms of West Zangazur in the territory of present-day Armenia, the national composition of all the villages belonged to the Azerbaijani people."

News.Az