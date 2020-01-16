Azerbaijani PM approves Plan of Action for implementing assignments arising from the meeting chaired by President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of the Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved the "Action Plan on implementation of the tasks arisen from the meeting on the results of 2019, chaired by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", APA reports.

According to the order signed by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the intended executives envisaged in the Action Plan were instructed to ensure the implementation of the relevant measures within the specified timeframe and inform the Cabinet of Ministers about the work done.

News.Az

