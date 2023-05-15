Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairperson of Georgian Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on May 15 met with Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

At the meeting, the participation of Papuashvili at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev was highly appreciated.

Moreover, satisfaction was expressed with the expansion of cooperation between the two countries based on mutual trust and the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Furthermore, the role of parliaments in this was assessed.

At the same time, prospects for expanding the countries' relations in trade, economics, energy, transport, and transit, humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

News.Az