Azerbaijani PM meets with governor of Russia`s Astrakhan region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides praised the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region, and noted the role of this collaboration in developing Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

PM Ali Asadov hailed the fact that a number of events will be held in Astrakhan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Ali Asadov stressed the importance of the motor rally "Caspian - Sea of Friendship", adding that the participants have already arrived in Azerbaijan.

The two also discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan region in the areas of trade, economy, transport, transit, industrial corporation, including machine-building, as well as inter-port relationships and humanitarian cooperation.

News.Az