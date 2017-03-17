Azerbaijani PM presenting government’s annual report in parliament
A plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) started on Friday.
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade is presenting at the session a report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2016, APA reported.
Members of the Cabinet of Ministers are also attending the session.
