Azerbaijani police continue clearing Khankendi of weapons abandoned by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani police officers found automatic rifles and grenades left by Armenians in the city of Khankendi.

On April 22, police officers found 4 automatic rifles, 2 pistols, 2 shotguns, 8 hand grenades, 3 fuses for hand grenades, 1,930 cartridges of different calibre, 7 bayonet knives, etc. were found and seized in Khankendi city, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry’s press service.

News.Az