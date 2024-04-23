Azerbaijani police continue clearing Khankendi of weapons abandoned by Armenians
Azerbaijani police officers found automatic rifles and grenades left by Armenians in the city of Khankendi.
On April 22, police officers found 4 automatic rifles, 2 pistols, 2 shotguns, 8 hand grenades, 3 fuses for hand grenades, 1,930 cartridges of different calibre, 7 bayonet knives, etc. were found and seized in Khankendi city, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry’s press service.