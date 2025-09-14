Azerbaijani police detain Armenian-origin resident in Khankendi after armed resistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 14, police in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city detained 58-year-old Karen Albertovich Avanesyan, an Armenian-origin resident, after he attempted to approach a public event with concealed weapons, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

Authorities said Avanesyan had earlier hidden a Kalashnikov rifle, four magazines of ammunition, and five grenades in a nearby forest. When officers intercepted him, he resisted by throwing three grenades and opening fire.

Avanesyan was wounded by return fire and apprehended. One police officer sustained injuries during the clash.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan have opened a criminal case and launched an investigation.

News.Az