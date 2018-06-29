Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2M for development of e-agriculture system
- 29 Jun 2018 15:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132071
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-2m-for-development-of-e-agriculture-system Copied
President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures regarding formation of e-agriculture.
APA reports that AZN 2 million was allocated from President’s Reserve Fund to Ministry of Agriculture for development of e-agriculture system.
News.Az