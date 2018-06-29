Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2M for development of e-agriculture system

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures regarding formation of e-agriculture.

APA reports that AZN 2 million was allocated from President’s Reserve Fund to Ministry of Agriculture for development of e-agriculture system.

