Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.4M for road construction in Goranboy

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.4M for road construction in Goranboy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Dalimammadli-Gushchular-Fakhrali-Gurbanzade-Alpout motor road in Goranboy district.

Upon the order, AZN 4.4 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency.

Ministry of Finance is to provide funding, the Cabinet of Ministers - to solve issues arisen from the order. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      