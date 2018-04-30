Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.4M for road construction in Goranboy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Dalimammadli-Gushchular-Fakhrali-Gurbanzade-Alpout motor road in Goranboy district.

Upon the order, AZN 4.4 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency.

Ministry of Finance is to provide funding, the Cabinet of Ministers - to solve issues arisen from the order.

News.Az

News.Az