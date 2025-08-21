Azerbaijani president and first lady meet with residents of Aghdara’s Vangli and Kolatag villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 21, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the progress of restoration of private houses and infrastructure in the village of Vangli in Aghdara district where they visited the home of village resident Vakil Mamedov.

Then, the head of state and the First Lady met and had a conversation with residents of the villages of Vangli and Kolatag.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited Vangli village on November 7, 2023.

The village, located on the banks of the Khachin River, is part of the administrative territory of Aghdara district bearing the same name. The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992. In September 2023, it was liberated from occupation as a result of counter-terrorism measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army.

Of the 391 individual houses in the village, 52 were deemed unfit for living and 339 were partially usable. To date, 60 houses have been fully restored, with another 60 scheduled for restoration by September 1. In 2026, 219 houses will undergo repair and reconstruction.

On August 15 of this year, 22 families, a total of 83 people, returned to their native Vangli village. By the end of August, an additional 38 families (143 people) will be resettled in the village.

Currently, work continues on building modern social infrastructure in Vangli. Four transformers and three kilometers of existing power lines have been repaired, while an additional 1.5 kilometers of new lines are being installed. Sixty houses have already been connected to the water supply, and by the end of September, the village’s drinking water system will be fully operational. The existing gas pipeline has been restored, and 3,500 meters of additional pipeline are planned for reconstruction. Moreover, a new gas line has already been laid, with further expansion planned.

A recreation park has been created in the village, offering all necessary facilities for residents’ leisure and recreation. The park includes a flag square, sports and children’s playgrounds, a recreation area, and a green zone.

News.Az