Azerbaijani president and first lady plant trees in Jidir Duzu

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have planted trees in Jidir Duzu as part of a planting campaign of 44,000 trees across the country in honor of the 44 days that led the people of Azerbaijan to the grandiose Victory.

As part of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s project, the tree-planting campaign was held by volunteers of the “Regional Development” Public Union in Topkhana forest.

Topkhana forest in one of the rare treasures of Shusha with ancient history. The forest covers 20% of the lands in Shusha district.

The tree-planting campaign covers three hectares area, including Topkhana forest in ancient Shusha.

News.Az