Azerbaijani president and first lady visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to the National Leader, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also paid tribute to the National Leader.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The head of state and the First Lady then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader’s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid tribute to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Photo: AZERTAC

