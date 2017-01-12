Azerbaijani president approves draft law on ‘tax amnesty’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on application of “Law on Regulation of Taxpayers’ Liabilities as of Jan. 1, 2017,” APA reported.

In accordance with the law, two types of tax liabilities will be written off: all the interest accrued for non-payment of the debt and a part of the financial sanctions

- If 30 percent of a financial sanction is paid in January 2017, the remaining 70 percent of the sanction will be written off.

- If 50 percent of a tax penalty is paid in January-February 2017, the remaining 50 percent of the sanction will be written off.

- If 70 percent of a financial sanction is paid in January-March 2017, the remaining 30 percent of the sanction will be written off.

News.Az

