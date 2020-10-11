Azerbaijani President: Armenia’s military-political leadership bears responsibility for crimes it committed
“Armenia’s military-political leadership bears responsibility for the crimes it committed,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.
“The Azerbaijani side will give a decent response to all this,” the head of state tweeted.