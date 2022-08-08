Azerbaijani President awards athletes and coaches who showed the highest results at XI World Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding the athletes of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their coaches who showed the highest results at the 11th World Games held in Birmingham, United States of America, News.az reports.

