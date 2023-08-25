Azerbaijani president congratualtes Uruguayan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Uruguayan counterpart Luis Lacalle Pou on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay – the Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said.

“On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and your friendly people peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

