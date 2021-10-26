Azerbaijani President congratulates his Uzbek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Your convincing victory in the elections is a clear manifestation of the brotherly Uzbek people’s support for the political line aimed at the prosperity of your country, and the great trust, respect and confidence in you as a true leader.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are bound together by strong ties of friendship and brotherhood, which stem from common spiritual values. The present level of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and our mutually beneficial cooperation, based on these unshakable foundations, that is expanding day by day, is particularly gratifying.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan friendship and strategic partnership, strengthened by our rich national and moral values, will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the will of our fraternal peoples.

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, I wish you strong health, happiness, new accomplishments in your high state activities in the interest of the well-being and prosperity of the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan," the head of state said.

