Azerbaijani president congratulates Pakistani counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by relations of strong friendship and partnership. Based on mutual confidence and support, the high level of intergovernmental relations reflects the will of our brotherly peoples.

I am sure that the development of our bilateral ties, the deepening of our cooperation in all areas will continue to serve the benefit of our peoples and countries.

On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, successes in your activities, and the friendly people of Pakistan peace and prosperity,” reads the congratulatory letter.

News.Az

