Azerbaijani president congratulates Palestinian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of his country’s national day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, it is with pleasure that I extend my sincerest and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the State of Palestine,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I do believe that through our joint efforts relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully both on a bilateral and a multilateral basis,” the head of state noted.

“On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Palestine peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

