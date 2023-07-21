Azerbaijani President: Cooperation with Central Asian countries is very dynamic

+ ↺ − 16 px

“With respect to cooperation with Central Asian countries in general, they are very dynamic,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“I visited many Central Asian countries last year and this year. And also presidents of the Central Asian countries visited Azerbaijan, and we expect also more visits of presidents of friendly countries by the end of the year,” the head of state mentioned.

“We are now actively working on bilateral level on the issues related to investments and trade. We established the Joint Investment Fund with Uzbekistan and with Kyrgyzstan. The amount of assets is not very big, but it depends on the availability of the projects. With Uzbekistan, the Fund is on the level of half a billion US dollars, with Kyrgyzstan I think it is 25 million. Because we do not have yet projects to be implemented, so, these funds, of course, can be enlarged and they will be enlarged,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az