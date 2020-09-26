Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukrainian counterpart

Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukrainian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in the Kharkov province.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message said.

