Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukrainian counterpart
- 26 Sep 2020 15:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152505
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.
"Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in the Kharkov province.
It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message said.
News.Az