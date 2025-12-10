Azerbaijani President meets John Deere CEO to discuss agricultural cooperation

The meeting highlighted the broad potential of Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector and reviewed state-level initiatives aimed at developing the industry, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Lejko noted that John Deere is operating successfully in Azerbaijan and expressed interest in expanding cooperation. He also briefed the president on a project the company is proposing in Azerbaijan’s cotton industry.

Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and John Deere, including the establishment of an education and training center, exchange of expertise, and the digitalization of value chains in irrigation, logistics, cotton, and grain production.

Founded in the United States in 1837, John Deere is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery. Its core products include tractors, combines, and cotton-picking machines. Last year, the company reported total revenue of nearly $52 billion and operates factories and offices in more than 30 countries.