Azerbaijani president sends letter to his Turkish counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Dear Mr. President, dear brother, a year has passed since the day of the failed attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of the Republic of Turkey on 15 July. During the bloody events which were witnessed that night, the staunchness of the Turkish people, who selflessly defended the country's constitutional system and sacrificed their lives, are remembered in Azerbaijan with great respect as an example of true heroism,” President Aliyev said in his letter.



The Azerbaijani president noted that as soon as he learned about the events, he immediately expressed support for the legitimate government of Turkey, condemned the traitors of the motherland who infringed on the country's constitutional system, and he gave corresponding instructions to the members of the Azerbaijani government in this regard.



President Ilham Aliyev said he recalls with satisfaction the meeting with Turkish President Erdogan at the World Petroleum Summit. The head of state expressed his confidence that the discussions will contribute to the further strengthening of ties.



"My dear brother, I once again wish peace to the souls of martyrs killed on July 15, their relatives, and for the brotherly people of Turkey patience. I express solidarity with you on all crucial issues,” said the Azerbaijani president.

