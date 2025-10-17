Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president shares post on Fuzuli City Day - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president shares post on Fuzuli City Day - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city and Fuzuli City Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “Our Victory History: October 17, 2020 – Fuzuli.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      