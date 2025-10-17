Azerbaijani president shares post on Fuzuli City Day - VIDEO

The post reads: “Our Victory History: October 17, 2020 – Fuzuli.”
Zəfər Tariximiz: 17 Oktyabr 2020-ci il Füzuli pic.twitter.com/BrdUgOclRQ— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 16, 2025
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city and Fuzuli City Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
