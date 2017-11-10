Azerbaijani president: Unsettled issues will be resolved in coming years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Various issues that have remained unsettled so far will be resolved in the coming years, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public of the Ganja city on Nov. 10.

“Of course, among them are issues related to economic development,” said the president, according to APA.



He noted that the establishment of new enterprises, including two importance facilities is planned in Ganja, and great work is underway to create new jobs in the city.



“I’d like to mention that relevant instructions have already been given for the construction of Ganja Drama Theatre. Most likely, the construction of the theatre building will continue in the next year and necessary funds will be allocated. However, the completion of the construction work depends on Ganja residents,” said the president.



It is also planned to build a modern large sports palace in Ganja, added President Aliyev.



The head of state recalled that one of the first Olympic sport complexes of Azerbaijan was built in Ganja in the early 2000s.



“Nearly 15 years has passed since then. After that, the Ganja Olympic Sport Complex was overhauled. However, the number of Ganja residents and those who want to engage in sports is growing, children are showing great interest in sports. Therefore, a new modern sports complex is planned to be constructed. I know that Ganja residents are concerned about one more issue – the repair of multi-apartment buildings. There are 72 such buildings in the city. It’s planned to repair these buildings in the future,” added President Aliyev.

