Azerbaijani president ups salaries of Interior Ministry’s employees

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salaries (tariff) of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s employees of special ra

Under the order, the monthly salaries (tariff) for employees of special rank and non-civil servants of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan are increased by an average of 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

News.Az

