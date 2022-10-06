Azerbaijani President: We suggested that working groups of both countries should deal with preparation of text for peace agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As you know, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held their first meeting, and we believe that such meetings should not be interrupted,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels in Prague, News.Az reports.

“The ministers are expected to meet for the second time soon, and we have proposed that after that the working groups of both countries should come together and deal with the preparation of the text for the peace agreement within a few days. So this is our intention,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az