Azerbaijani presidential aide clarifies issues regarding Russia’s food deliveries to Armenians in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, has responded to inquiries from Reuters, Politico and BBC on sending food cargo by Russia along the Aghdam-Askaran road towards Khankandi, News.Az reports.

“In response to many inquiries from international journalists, including Reuters, Politico and BBC would like to make the following clear. Tomorrow [September 10] Russia-initiated food cargo by the Russian Red Cross will go along the Agdam-Askaran road towards Khankandi in coordination with Azerbaijani Red Crescent,” Hajiyev said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It is a separate deal and shouldn't be confused with the suggestion for simultaneous opening of Agdam-Khankandi and Lachin-Khankandi roads for ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] delivery. Thus, on September 1st Azerbaijan expressed its consent as a goodwill gesture to ensure the simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankandi and Lachin-Khankandi roads. But illegal regime refused,” he posted.

However, in the Lachin checkpoint, Azerbaijani's customs and border control regimen must be observed, the top official clarified.

"Sham and fabricated elections or I would rather call selection is a serious setback and counterproductive. The illegal puppet regime must be dissolved and disarmed. It is the only way to ensure lasting peace where Armenian and Azerbaijani residents of Karabakh can live and co-exist," he added.

News.Az