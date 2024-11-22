Azerbaijani presidential aide slams Politico’s biased article as ‘vile example of disinformation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, issued a strong response to a biased, anti-Azerbaijani article published by Politico.

Hajiyev stressed that the article entitled “Europe’s Azerbaijan gas gambit is good news for Russia” by Politico is nothing but a vile example of disinformation, News.Az reports.In a post on X, the presidential aide said, “The article lacks professional fact checking and complete with gossips and rumors. The decline of European journalism and media standards to such a low level is, to put it mildly, shameful. European Union treats global media disinformation with particular sensitivity and concerns. It is understandable! But what are the reactions when European media outlets are engaged in spreading fake news and lies about others?”“One single fact completely disproves this article: in 2024, Azerbaijan has not imported any gas from Russia. Period! Azerbaijan’s gas production is carried out in cooperation with international partners. The production and export volumes are clearly visible to everyone,” he noted.Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the energy security of its partners based on its existing resources and agreed contracts.“We demand that Politico issue an apology and retract this false article,” the presidential aide added.

