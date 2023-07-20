Azerbaijani press fulfills its mission successfully: Audiovisual Council head

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani press, which was founded with the publication of "Akinchi" newspaper in the 19th century, continues its mission successfully in the 21st century, said Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council.

Sattarov made the remarks while speaking at the conference themed "Media in the Era of Global Transformations: Continuity of Traditions, Principles of Journalism and Public Interests" in Baku. The conference was dedicated to the 148th anniversary of the National Press, News.Az reports.

He stressed that a new era began for the Azerbaijani press after the country regained independence.

"This period of our media is associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who has successfully continued the policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, today pays special attention to the development of the media. It's thanks to the attention of President Ilham Aliyev that media support has become systematic, and this is the factor underlying all the reforms carried out in the media sphere: serving the state and statehood, achieving media development,” Sattarov added.

News.Az