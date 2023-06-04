Azerbaijani prime minister expresses gratitude to Türkiye’s former vice president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of gratitude to Former Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

In his congratulatory letter, PM Ali Asadov expressed gratitude to Fuat Oktay for the attention he paid to the development of relations with Azerbaijan during his tenure as the Vice President of Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani PM highly appreciated Fuat Oktay’s contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation in various fields as the co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation.

PM Ali Asadov wished success to Fuat Oktay in his future activities in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and expressed confidence that he will spare no effort for strengthening the relations of brotherhood, strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

News.Az