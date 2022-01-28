Azerbaijani prime minister meets with WCO chief
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.
The meeting focused on the ongoing large-scale reforms in Azerbaijan in all areas, including customs.
Praising the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and WCO, the parties discussed prospects for further development of bilateral relations.