Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss January 11 statement over phone

On January 15, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministries exchanged views on the latest developments in the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, as well as issues arising from the joint statement signed in Moscow on January 11, 2021.

The sides also discussed issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az