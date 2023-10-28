Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers discuss current situation in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region.

The FMs emphasized the importance of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the sovereignty and territorial integrity and establishment of a lasting peace in the region.

During the telephone conversation, the pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

