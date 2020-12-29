Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 29, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation.

During the telephone conversation, the parties expressed satisfaction with the state of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. They exchanged views on the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields of economy.

The intensive work carried out within the Azerbaijan-Russian intergovernmental economic commission was stressed and the bilateral visits of the delegations were highly appreciated.

During the telephone conversation, the issues arising from the joint declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia on November 10 were discussed.

At the same time, views were exchanged on measures taken in both countries to combat the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

The heads of government also exchanged New Year greetings.

