Azerbaijani SBS demines 386 hectares of liberated territory
Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS) demined 386 hectares of the liberated territory in 2021.
The announcement was made at an SBS meeting, dedicated to the results of its operational-combat activities last year, News.Az reports.
According to the data, 947 anti-personnel and 1,195 anti-tank mines, as well as 186 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last year.
“The 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border liberated from the occupation was taken under control by Azerbaijani border guards. Thanks to the restoration of border infrastructure, a serious blow was dealt to drug trafficking, which previously passed through those territories," the SBS added.