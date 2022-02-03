Azerbaijani SBS demines 386 hectares of liberated territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS) demined 386 hectares of the liberated territory in 2021.

The announcement was made at an SBS meeting, dedicated to the results of its operational-combat activities last year, News.Az reports.

According to the data, 947 anti-personnel and 1,195 anti-tank mines, as well as 186 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last year.

“The 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border liberated from the occupation was taken under control by Azerbaijani border guards. Thanks to the restoration of border infrastructure, a serious blow was dealt to drug trafficking, which previously passed through those territories," the SBS added.

News.Az