Azerbaijani serviceman injured in landmine blast in Kalbajar

An Azerbaijani Army serviceman was injured in a landmine blast in the country’s liberated Kalbajar district.

“On May 29, at around 10:10, while engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army were conducting mine and unexploded ordnance clearance in the direction of Istisu settlement of Kalbajar district, serviceman Sadigov Khudaverdi Hasan was wounded by an anti-personnel mine planted by Armenians,” the Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

The serviceman sustained an injury to his left leg. “Immediate first aid was provided, and the serviceman was evacuated to the nearest military hospital for qualified examination and treatment,” the ministry added.

News.Az