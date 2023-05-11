Azerbaijani serviceman martyred in Armenian military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of deliberate provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces units, Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman Novruzalizade Orkhan Elkhan was martyred, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ministry stated that the Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive necessary retaliatory measures.

Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, the ministry stressed.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership also expressed its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the Shehid.

May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!

News.Az