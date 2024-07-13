Azerbaijani servicemen display high professionalism at “Birlestik-2024” exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen involved in the “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise demonstrate high professionalism, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, the tasks on the troops’ activity set by the operational group were worked out on the map during the exercise.Azerbaijan Air Force servicemen carried out UAV flights, conducted aerial reconnaissance of the area in cooperation with UAV units of other participating countries, and identified the coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s ground targets.Azerbaijan Land Forces’ servicemen launched an offensive, suppressed the resistance of the imaginary enemy forces, and annihilated enemy manpower and military equipment.Moreover, a group of Azerbaijani commandos involved in the exercise promptly infiltrated the imaginary enemy’s rear and fulfilled the tasks on capturing positions, as well as maintaining control over the advantageous high grounds and roads.During the performance of combat missions, activities on providing first aid to wounded servicemen and their evacuation from the battlefield were carried out.Servicemen of the participating countries professionally fulfill all tasks assigned within the “Birlestik-2024” international exercise.

News.Az