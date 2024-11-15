Azerbaijani servicemen participate in Blue Whale-2024 exercise
Photo: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan
A group of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen participated in the Blue Whale-2024 Exercise as observers, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.The Blue Whale-2024 Exercise was organized by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.
A total of 62 naval and air forces and means from 13 countries accomplished training tasks, enhancing their knowledge and skills in underwater defense warfare and joint naval operations.