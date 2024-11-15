Azerbaijani servicemen participate in Blue Whale-2024 exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen participated in the Blue Whale-2024 Exercise as observers, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Blue Whale-2024 Exercise was organized by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.A total of 62 naval and air forces and means from 13 countries accomplished training tasks, enhancing their knowledge and skills in underwater defense warfare and joint naval operations.

News.Az