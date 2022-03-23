Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade on Pakistan Day (PHOTO)

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, which is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, watched a military parade held on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, the ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the parade as a distinguished guest.

The parade squad of the Azerbaijan Army represented our country in a military parade attended by the representatives of the armed forces of different countries.

