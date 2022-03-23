Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade on Pakistan Day (PHOTO)
- 23 Mar 2022 07:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 171727
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-servicemen-take-part-in-military-parade-on-pakistan-day-photo Copied
A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, which is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, watched a military parade held on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, the ministry told News.Az.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the parade as a distinguished guest.
The parade squad of the Azerbaijan Army represented our country in a military parade attended by the representatives of the armed forces of different countries.