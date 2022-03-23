Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade on Pakistan Day (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade on Pakistan Day (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade on Pakistan Day (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, which is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, watched a military parade held on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, the ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the parade as a distinguished guest.

The parade squad of the Azerbaijan Army represented our country in a military parade attended by the representatives of the armed forces of different countries.

News.Az