Azerbaijani servicemen to share combat experience at joint tactical drill with Kazakhstan

Under the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the opening ceremony of the Altyn Kyran – 2024 (Golden Eagle – 2024) joint tactical-special exercise was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on August 20.

The ceremony featured the playing of the national anthems and the raising of the national flags of the participating countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.Speakers welcomed the guests, emphasized the importance of such exercises for planning joint activities and exchanging experiences, and wished success to the participants.At the end, the servicemen participating in the exercise solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.It should be noted that during the joint exercise held at the Koktal training ground in Almaty participants will practice reconnaissance operations in mountainous areas, as well as detecting and neutralizing illegal armed formations. Additionally, Azerbaijani servicemen will share the real combat experience they gained during the 44-day Patriotic War with their Kazakh colleagues.

