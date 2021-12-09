Azerbaijani soldier killed as Armenian armed forces resort to another provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of another provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces during the night of December 8 in the direction of the Kalbajar district of the state border between the two countries, Azerbaijani Army soldier Asif Aliyev was killed, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expressed its deepest condolences to the relatives of the martyr and wished them patience.

As a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the opposing side was suppressed, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijani ministry stated that the Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for another tension that occurred.

News.Az