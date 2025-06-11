Azerbaijani speaker in Kazakhstan for TURKPA Council session

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parliamentary delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 11 for a working visit to attend the Council meeting and the 14th plenary session of the Turkic States Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA), News.Az reports citing local media.

At the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Albert Rau, Secretary of the Parliament for International, Security and Defense Affairs Aydos Sarim, Secretary of the Parliament for Legislative and Judicial Reforms Maharram Maharramov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov, Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Sureyya Er and other officials.

The visit includes a speech by the Azerbaijani Speaker, Acting Chair of TURKPA, Sahiba Gafarova, at the TURKPA Council meeting and plenary session. She will also have a series of meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations participating in the event and state officials of Kazakhstan.

News.Az