Azerbaijani students hold protests in European countries

Azerbaijani youth studying in European countries have held a protest in Brussels, Warsaw and the Hague.

The protests in front of Armenian embassies, the European Parliament and the ECHR took place at the initiative of the students, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU) told APA.

During the protests, students demanded to punish those responsible for the killing of an elderly woman and two-year-old Zahra, both of whom died as a result of Armenian shelling the village of Alkhanly, Fuzuli on July 4. The students held various posters in their hands, which demanded that international structures not ignore Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli">Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, was injured.

News.Az