Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete in President's Cup 2017 in Athens

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will battle for medals in the 2nd WTF President's Cup 2017 to be held in Athens, Greece.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 35 fighters, AzerTag reports.

The tournament will bring together 2182 taekwondo fighters from 51 countries.

